Kazakhstan will not save Russians from mobilization

Kazakhstan will not issue residence permits to citizens of the Russian Federation who try to leave the country after the announcement of partial mobilization without Moscow’s permission.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev, Censor.NET reports with reference to RadioFreeEurope.

"Our official institutions will not issue residence permits to persons who do not provide documents confirming that their country of citizenship does not object to their moving to Kazakhstan," Ashimbayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan's law enforcement and migration authorities work in accordance with the law, processing requests from foreign citizens, including Russians, to obtain a permit for permanent residence in the country.

According to Ashimbayev, in general, state bodies are aware of the situation regarding the sharp increase in the number of Russian citizens entering the country, and are conducting negotiations on this issue.