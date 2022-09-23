China calls on Russia and Ukraine to resume talks "without preconditions"

China at UN Security Council expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on Kyiv and Moscow to hold talks "without preconditions".

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

During the UN Security Council meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China's position on Ukraine remains consistent and clear. Beijing continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, as well as the principles of the UN Charter.

At the same time, Wang Yi called on Kyiv and Moscow to start negotiations "without preconditions".

"We must adhere to dialogue and negotiations. The main priority is that the parties resume dialogue without any preconditions. That they are committed to dialogue without anticipating the outcome, that they negotiate so that the negotiations can bring results and peace," the minister said.

