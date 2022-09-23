Duda about Putin’s nuclear blackmail: US also has nuclear button

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the US takes nuclear threats from Russia very seriously.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

"The US also has buttons that launch nuclear missiles. The US is a major nuclear power, the largest military power in the world. The fact that the US takes this Russian threat seriously is also a threat to Russia," the Polish leader emphasized.

According to Duda, if Russia breaks all taboos and uses even tactical nuclear weapons against a country that does not have nuclear weapons and today defends its territory using only conventional weapons, then it "can expect a response."

The President of Poland also emphasized that Putin and his entourage know that if they use nuclear weapons against a country that is defending itself, they will "find themselves outside world politics."

"This is not only the threat of criminal tribunals and liability, and potential long-term imprisonment, but simply excluding them and Russia from the civilized world while they rule it," the Polish leader concluded.

