Occupiers attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones, civilian was killed, - OC "South"

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones.

OC "South" informs about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Odessa was attacked by kamikaze drones from the sea. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area, rescue services are fighting the fire.

One civilian was killed," the report said.

One "Shahid-136" was shot down over the sea by air defense forces.

