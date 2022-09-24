Biden deprived Afghanistan of status of main US ally outside NATO

Joe Biden has announced that he is removing Afghanistan from the list of major allies of the United States outside of NATO

This is reported by the official website of the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"Under the authority granted to me as President by the Constitution and laws of the United States of America, including Section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended, I am terminating the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally of the United States," Biden said in a statement.

America granted Afghanistan the status of a major non-NATO ally in 2012. This became the basis for maintaining defense and economic relations between the two countries.

Unlike the United States NATO allies, which have signed the pact on common defense, non-NATO ally status does not imply guarantees of mutual protection. In particular, a country with this status has the right to receive loans, and can also be a place of storage of stocks of military reserves belonging to the United States.

