Occupiers laid pipeline to pump fuel near Nova Kakhovka

The Russian invaders laid a pipeline for pumping fuel near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the "South" operational command, said this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We continue to keep fire control over those temporarily occupied territories where the enemy has its supplies, where it concentrates equipment and weapons. They are trying to seek out options for crossing the Dnipro for themselves, despite the fact that we are constantly "correcting" the condition of bridges so that they are not used to move heavy equipment, but they are sending light equipment there. And we also know that they have laid a pipeline to pump fuel", - she said.

Also, according to Humenyuk, the statistics of recent days show that the enemy continues rocket attacks on a number of areas, the use of kamikaze drones also became more frequent. "They, first of all, have range limitations, so they are used directly on the regions they can reach. Their tactical and technical characteristics have not yet been studied because there is controversial data on how far they can be directed," she said.

Humenyuk added that these drones are controlled and often change routes during an attack. "We are also observing this and analyzing the enemy's tactics, what exactly they are trying to attribute to combat tricks. I think we'll figure them out anyway," she said.

She said it is now known that these drones have a loud engine that notifies when such an attack is approaching, and that is already a signal to move for cover.

