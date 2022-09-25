Germany does not supply tanks to Ukraine in order to prevent NATO war with Russia, - Scholz

According to the chancellor, Germany supports Ukraine, but does not want to allow the scale of the war to expand.

Germany does not send tanks to Ukraine because it does not want to provoke an expansion of the scale of the war. If hostilities begin between NATO and Russia, it "will be a disaster." Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz made such a statement in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"This is a very dangerous war. We support Ukraine. We do it in such a way as not to bring the situation to a state of war between Russia and NATO, because that would be a disaster," Scholz said.

According to the chancellor, Germany "really does a lot" in support of Ukraine. The head of the government believes that the Federal Republic of Germany sent our country "a huge mass of very effective weapons."