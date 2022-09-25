Zelensky on Putin’s nuclear threats: "I don’t think he’s bluffing"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that Russian President Volodymyr Putin is "bluffing" when he hints at the use of nuclear weapons.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by "European Pravda" with reference to the American CBS.

The presenter asked Zelensky whether he considers Putin's nuclear threats a bluff.

"Look, maybe yesterday it was a bluff. But now it can be a reality. What is the modern use of nuclear weapons, or nuclear blackmail? They chose a target and occupied our nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar. There are six blocks…It's like six Chornobyl units. A few days ago, they started shelling another, the Southern Ukrainian NPP. The shell fell 300 meters from the station, and windows and doors in the building were blown out. He wants to scare the whole world. I don't think he's bluffing. I think the world is holding back this threat.

We should continue to put pressure on him and not let him continue," Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered.

Also remind, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the White House has already warned the Kremlin about the "catastrophic" consequences for the Russian Federation in the event of the use of nuclear weapons.