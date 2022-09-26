Russians of mobilization age will not be released from Russian Federation from September 28, - mass media. DOCUMENT

Starting from September 28, Russians of mobilization age will be able to leave the country only with a certificate from the Military Commissariat.

This is reported by the Russian opposition publication "Meduza" with reference to sources close to the Kremlin, Censor.NET informs.

The most probable date of introduction of the ban is September 28.

Another source close to the Kremlin says that the restrictions will be introduced after the pseudo-referendums. According to the plan of the occupiers, they should end on September 27.

Watch more: Resident of Ryazan publicly set himself on fire in order not to go to war. VIDEO

Interlocutors of the publication say that it is planned to introduce something like "exit visas": it will be possible to leave Russia only with the permission of the military commissar.

The head of the international human rights group "Agora", lawyer Pavlo Chikov, stated that Russians are already prohibited from leaving the country by the FSB, and published relevant documents.



