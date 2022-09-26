ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11590 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Mobilization in Russian Federation
8 669 26
border (625) Russia (9689) mobilization (473)

Russians of mobilization age will not be released from Russian Federation from September 28, - mass media. DOCUMENT

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мобілізація,примусова

Starting from September 28, Russians of mobilization age will be able to leave the country only with a certificate from the Military Commissariat.

This is reported by the Russian opposition publication "Meduza" with reference to sources close to the Kremlin, Censor.NET informs.

The most probable date of introduction of the ban is September 28.

Another source close to the Kremlin says that the restrictions will be introduced after the pseudo-referendums. According to the plan of the occupiers, they should end on September 27.

Watch more: Resident of Ryazan publicly set himself on fire in order not to go to war. VIDEO

Interlocutors of the publication say that it is planned to introduce something like "exit visas": it will be possible to leave Russia only with the permission of the military commissar.

The head of the international human rights group "Agora", lawyer Pavlo Chikov, stated that Russians are already prohibited from leaving the country by the FSB, and published relevant documents.

Russians of mobilization age will not be released from Russian Federation from September 28, - mass media 01
Russians of mobilization age will not be released from Russian Federation from September 28, - mass media 02

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 