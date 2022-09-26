Ten EU countries insist on limiting price of Russian gas, - Reuters

Ten countries of the European Union insist on the development of plans to establish a price ceiling for Russian gas.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to the draft document, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The countries plan to ask the European Commission to make proposals on the maximum price for gas for discussion at the meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, the publication notes.

"We recognize the efforts made by the Commission and the measures it has proposed to overcome the crisis. But we still have to solve the most serious problem: the wholesale price of natural gas," Reuters quotes the contents of the letter from EU ministers to the European Commission.

According to the publication, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Malta and Greece will make such a proposal.

Watch more: It will be almost impossible to survive winter in broken cities of Luhansk region, - Haidai. VIDEO

EU countries justify the idea of ​​capping Russian gas prices on the grounds that it will help overcome "unwarranted inflationary pressures" and can be designed in such a way as to ensure supply reliability.

Reuters adds that Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark oppose capping Russian gas prices because it would jeopardize the security of gas supplies to Europe.

The European Commission was expected to issue an update this week on new sanctions in response to the Russian mobilization and mock referendum, but EU officials said on Monday that it was now expected in early October.