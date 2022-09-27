Gas leaks at Nord Streams occurred due to sabotage, - German mass media

In Germany, it is suspected that the gas leaks on the branches of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines through the Baltic Sea are the result of deliberate actions.

Tagesspiegel writes about this with reference to a source in the competent authorities who has access to information about the investigation, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

"We cannot imagine a version that does not include a targeted attack. Everything indicates that this is not an accident," said the interlocutor.

As reported, on the night of September 26, the dispatcher of the Nord Stream-2 shore site recorded a sharp drop in pressure in the pipeline. In addition, a gas leak was recorded from both threads of the first "Nord Stream" - in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark to the northeast of the Bornholm island.

Read more: Industry in Europe is winding down due to high gas prices, - Bloomberg

The Danish Energy Agency has asked Energinet, which is responsible for the overall operation of the Danish electricity and gas system, to increase the level of preparedness of Denmark's electricity and gas sectors following gas leaks. Five-mile exclusion zones for shipping have been established around the leakage zones.

As none of the pipelines were in operation, none of the incidents are currently relevant to the supply of gas to Europe

Nord Stream AG, the operating company of the Nord Stream, called the simultaneous incidents on three branches of the gas pipeline "unprecedented" and said that it could not estimate the timing of infrastructure restoration.