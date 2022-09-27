British Parliament called Russia’s presence in UN Security Council inappropriate

The presence of an aggressor country, such as the Russian Federation, in the UN Security Council is inappropriate. At the same time, the legal mechanism for Russia’s exclusion from the UN Security Council remains unclear.

Sir Roger Gale, a member of the House of Representatives of Great Britain, said this in an interview at Guildhall, Censor.NET reports.

"In my opinion, the presence in the UN Security Council of an aggressor country, in this case Russia, with the right of veto, is completely inappropriate," the politician said.

"At the same time, it is not clear what the legal mechanism is for Russia's exclusion from the UN Security Council, because although the Russians do not comply with international norms, we do. The situation is ridiculous and inappropriate, but changing it is a completely different matter," concluded Roger Gale.

On September 24, American congressmen, representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties appealed to US President Joseph Biden to initiate the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council.

Also, on September 23, the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said that his country is in favor of canceling the right of veto in the UN Security Council system.