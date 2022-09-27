Finland wants to build fence on border with Russia, - Politico

In this way, the Finns are trying to stop Russians who try to cross the border illegally

It is proposed to enclose 10 to 20 percent of Finland's eastern border with a fence, that is, from 130 to 260 kilometers, said the head of the country's border service Pasi Kostamovaara. The cost of construction of this structure is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

It is planned that most of the fence will be built on the southeastern part of the border, where more activity of Russian citizens trying to cross the border illegally has been noticed.

In recent days, there has been a significant increase in the number of Russians crossing the border legally in Finland, which is caused by the efforts of men of the draft age to avoid "partial" mobilization in Russia. Last weekend alone, about 17,000 Russians crossed the border with Finland, which is 80 percent more than a week earlier.

