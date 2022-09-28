Occupiers announced "results" of their pseudo-referendums

The puppets of the Kremlin in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Luhansk regions have already announced the results of their pseudo-referendums for joining the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda agency "RIA News".

As noted, the so-called local "CEC" in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region reported that according to the results of counting 100% of the ballots, allegedly 93.11% of "voters voted for the region's inclusion in Russia."

In the occupied Kherson region, the occupiers voiced an indicator of 87.05% of votes of support for joining Russia.

Later, the so-called "LPR" announced its results - 98.42% "in favor", while the so-called "DNR" allegedly voted for joining Russia - 99.23% voted. Terrorists claim that the turnout was 97.51%.

It should be noted that pseudo-referendums organized by Russia in the occupied territories are illegitimate. Apart from the Russian Federation, no country in the world recognizes them.

