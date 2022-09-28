ENG
Germany (964) Nord Stream II (110)

All threads of "Nord Streams" may fail forever, - Tagesspiegel

The intelligence services of Germany fear that all threads of "Nordic Stream" and "Nordic Stream - 2" will forever remain unusable.

As Censor.NET reports, Tagesspiegel writes about this with reference to government sources and German security services.

The publication notes that if they are not repaired quickly, a large amount of salt water will enter the pipelines and corrode them.

As a reminder, on September 26, the operating company Nord Stream announced that the throughput in both strands of the Nord Stream gas pipeline dropped to zero due to a sharp drop in pressure. They explained it as a hole in the pipe and noted that they do not know how long it will take to restore the gas pipelines.

