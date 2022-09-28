Zelensky and Truss discussed pseudo-referendums and prisoners’ release

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, had another telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

Zelensky thanked the British side for its principled position on the non-recognition of the pseudo-referendums held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The head of state stressed that Britain was the first country of the democratic world to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the organization of shameful "referendums."

"They are nothing and do not change the reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. Russia's recognition of these fake referendums and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this Russian president," Zelensky stated.

The President expressed his gratitude for the defense support of our state, as well as for the substantial macro-financial assistance, particularly planned for 2023.

Liz Truss noted the efforts of the Ukrainian leadership to free the British nationals held captive in Russia and expressed gratitude for their return.

Read more: We should not listen to Putin’s threats, we must continue to support Ukraine, - Truss