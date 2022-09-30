West needs strategy of nuclear deterrence of Russia, - Kuleba

The prospect of using nuclear weapons shocks everyone, especially the countries that possess nuclear weapons.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In fact, all our partners need now is to remember that for decades they had an effective strategy of nuclear deterrence of the Soviet Union, and now they need to believe in themselves again and develop a strategy that will deter Russia. It is quite possible, it is not something decided in advance factor," explained the minister.

According to Kuleba, the prospect of using nuclear weapons shocks everyone, especially the countries that have nuclear weapons.

"And here the position of both China and India, which took a separate position in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, is absolutely categorically against the use of nuclear weapons, not to mention other nuclear countries that belong to the West and with which, accordingly, we are very close relations," Kuleba noted.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that Putin's use of nuclear weapons will not break Ukraine and will not force the West to abandon its support for Ukraine.

"If Putin believes that, by using nuclear weapons, he will, firstly, break Ukraine, force it to give up the struggle, and secondly, break the West and force them to give up their support for Ukraine, then he will retreat, as he has done many times before did this, he is grossly mistaken. It will not break Ukraine and it will not force the West to abandon its support for Ukraine. There is only one question, and this is the most pressing question in internal discussions in various governments - how to respond to it. But the option of reducing support for Ukraine and saying: "That's it, stop, if you've already gone like this, now let's make concessions" is not discussed in serious capitals, the minister added.

According to him, the Russians are currently getting profits from the fact that, in principle, the topic of a nuclear strike has appeared, if not on the front page, then certainly on the second or third columns, the effect of intimidation is already working.

"We talked very actively with our partners on this topic. In the first days of communication, nervousness was felt, but then we somehow managed to stabilize it all. We need fortitude, faith in victory, and everything will be fine," Kuleba said.