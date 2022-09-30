If Russian grouping in Lyman manages to be completely destroyed at withdrawal, occupants will not have enough forces to organize defense of Kreminna and Svatove, - Butusov

The Russian occupiers are planning to withdraw the main forces from Lyman today.

This was stated in Facebook by the Editor in Chief Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Russian troops are fleeing from the Lyman area under strikes by the AFU, they have been dislodged from several key points. The enemy has put up roadblocks to cover them. Now the question is whether their units in the city will be able to escape even when they drop their heavy weapons. The enemy has no chance of holding the city, the dismissal will take place soon. Now they will try to save their combat-ready units that were holding the defense," explained the journalist.

According to Butusov the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was defeated, the enemy is trying to build a new defense line along the road R-66 from Svatove to Kreminna.

Thus, the journalist continued, the Russian army was unable to hold the Lyman district of the Donetsk Region.

Also, according to Butusov, Russian units are withdrawing their positions in Lyman.

"The enemy is preparing to break out of the city, they are not going to defend themselves in encirclement. After surrendering Drobyshevo to the north and Yampil to the south of Lyman, the Russians have no chance of holding on in the Lyman district. There is only one exit route - near the village of Torske.

This route is under the fire control of Ukrainian troops, but it is Torske that has not yet been liberated. If the grouping in Lyman manages to be completely destroyed in withdrawal, the Russians will not have enough forces to organize the defense of Kreminna and Svatove," said the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET.

Butusov added that the Russians are gathering all available transport and forming columns in Lyman to break through the villages of Zarechne and Torske.

"The only way is under the fire control of the AFU, but obviously the Russians will try to break through, decisions have been made. The departure of the main forces, apparently, the enemy plans to do today," - summed up the journalist.

