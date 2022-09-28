Ukrainian forces are strengthening their positions near Lyman, - ISW

In another summary of the situation on the front, the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Ukrainian forces are strengthening their positions near Lyman in the Donetsk region and continue to approach the city, liberating new settlements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Fierce fighting continues in the Liman area, and Ukrainian military officials, according to reports from the front, are close to cutting off the last supply routes of the Russian group operating there and encircling it.

ISW experts write with reference to Ukrainian sources that during September 26 and 27, the Armed Forces took control of several villages to the northwest and north of Lyman.

In addition, the American institute reports, citing Russian sources, that Ukrainian artillery is keeping under fire control the last road for supplying Russian troops in the city through Svatovo, Makiivka, and Terny. Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups have already been spotted in the cities of Torske and Yampil, southeast of Lyman.

Regarding the situation in the area of Bakhmut (the only Ukrainian city where Russian troops are taking active offensive actions), the ISW report says that on September 27 these attacks failed.

Experts of the institute cite a report by New York Times journalists who, referring to the Ukrainian military, write about the actions of "Wagner PMC" on the Bakhmut front. According to journalists, the "Wagner" use prisoners who went to war as cannon fodder, and they often surrender to the Ukrainian army.

