Reznikov discussed the future "Ramstein-6" with US Defense Minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, during a phone conversation with US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, discussed the upcoming meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein-6 format, which is scheduled for October 12.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the minister's Twitter.

"Had a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon. We discussed the updated state of affairs from the front line, Ramstein-6, and ways to strengthen our capabilities. Good news will be announced soon," the message reads.

Also, the US Defense Minister confirmed to his Ukrainian colleague that the US does not recognize pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian army will continue to use weapons to de-occupy its land," Reznikov stressed.