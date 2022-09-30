USA introduced new sanctions against Russian Federation due to Russia’s illegal "accession" of territories of Ukraine

The USA introduced new sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the US Ministry of Finance.

In particular, the list includes 14 people from Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as 278 members of the State Duma and the Federation Council.

Restrictions were also introduced against family members of Russian public figures. Thus, the list includes the representatives of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Mishustin and his wife, as well as the wife and son of Dmytro Medvedev.

Sanctions have also been introduced against a number of companies that support Russia's defense-industrial complex.

Among them are relatives of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Serhii Shoigu, daughters of the mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin, head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina and her deputies, deputy of the Russian Federation Valentina Tereshkova, etc.

The US Treasury has added 57 legal entities from China, Armenia and Belarus to the list of organizations that violate US export controls.

Separately, the US State Department is imposing sanctions on family members of Moscow Mayor Sobyanin, who is also a member of the Russian Security Council, and visa restrictions on Russian citizen Ochur-Suge Mongush for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Visa restrictions are also being introduced for 910 people, including servicemen of the Russian Federation, Belarusian military officials and Russian puppets operating in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.