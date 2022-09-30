Putin signed decree on conscription of 120,000 Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the conscription of 120,000 Russians for military service in November-December 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

According to the decree, from November 1 to December 31, 2022, Russians aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserve and are subject to conscription must be drafted. The decree also states that conscripts whose term of service has expired should be released from October 1.

The Russian General Staff assures that conscripts will not participate in the war against Ukraine.

