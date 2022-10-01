ENG
Damage to "Nord Streams" is deliberate sabotage, - Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday called the damage to the Russian gas pipelines "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2" a deliberate act of sabotage, the first such statement by the US side.

Biden made such a statement in a televised address to Americans on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"This was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now Russia is spreading disinformation and lies. We are working with our allies to determine exactly what happened. Under my order, we have already begun helping our allies protect critical infrastructure," the US president said.

He emphasized that it is currently unknown what exactly happened to the Russian gas pipelines, but urged not to trust Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

