Denmark summoned ambassador of Russian Federation due to announcement of annexation of Ukrainian territories

Russian Ambassador Vladimir Barbin was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark because of the steps taken by the Russian Federation to annex Ukrainian regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Censor.NET informs with reference to European Truth.

In connection with the ambassador's summons, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod said that the attempt of Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex parts of Ukrainian regions is "absolutely crazy".

"The so-called "referendums" in the east of Ukraine have no legitimacy, are a violation of international law and all the values for which we stand. Denmark will never agree to Russia's attempt to change Ukraine's borders with military force. This message must be absolutely clear to the Kremlin. That's why I decided to summon the Russian ambassador for a conversation," Kofod said.

