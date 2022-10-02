Russia is ready to restore damaged Nord Stream, - Russian media

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak stated that it is technically possible to restore the destroyed maritime infrastructure of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"Such accidents have not happened yet. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate opportunities will be found if necessary," said Novak.

Read more: Lithuania will repair howitzers, which Germany provided to Ukraine, - Minister Anušauskas