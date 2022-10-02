Zelensky thanked countries that supported Ukraine’s accession to NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the countries of Central and Eastern Europe for supporting Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelensky wrote about this on Twitter.

"I am sincerely grateful to our good neighbors – the countries of Central and Eastern Europe – for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO and condemning the Russian Federation's attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He thanked the Presidents of: Estonia Alar Karis, Latvia Republic Egils Levits, Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, Montenegro Milo Djukanovic, Poland Andrzej Duda, Romania Klaus Iohannis, Slovakia Zuzana Čaputova and Czech Republic Milos Zeman.

See more: In Kharkiv region, testimony of people who escaped being shot by Russian DRG of evacuation convoy was collected - tprosecutor’s office. PHOTOS