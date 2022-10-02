Elites of Putin’s Russian Federation are not happy with stuff that "collective Putin" has built up - Defense Intelligence

Andrii Yusov noted that Putin’s end has already been decided and his future is not discussed, but the question of Russia’s future remains open.

Individual representatives of the Kremlin are trying to find an opportunity to get away from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to save themselves and their fortunes. The question of the future of the Russian Federation remains open. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the press service of the State Government of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this,Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN

"Today, individual representatives of the Kremlin's top are themselves in search of such channels and communications in order to secure themselves, their state, to get away from a crazy dictator. But, of course, informal channels also exist. Public policy is a very important component, but in addition to it there is also behind the scenes. Ukraine uses all tools: both public and non-public, both closed and open," Yusov said.

At the same time, he pointed out that Ukraine's statements about the inadmissibility of negotiations from the position of blackmail or attempts to annex new territories are a fact and the position of the partners corresponds to this. At the same time, he did not divulge the names of the Russians who are conducting backroom negotiations, because they may be needed for the future of Russia itself.

"It can be stated that among the military and political leadership, especially among the business elite of today's Putin's Russia, far from everyone is delighted with the mess that "collective Putin" and a really crooked dictator have brewed. Far from everyone shares the historical positions of Medvedev, Patrushev and others. With each new level of such escalation, with each new wave of mobilization, with each new percentage drop in Putin's rating, or, of course, with the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in liberating the occupied territories, this party of peace in the middle of Russia will certainly strengthen," he explained. intelligence representative.

According to him, Putin's end has already been determined and there is no question about his future, but the question of Russia's future remains open.

"This is a fiasco. Whether it will be a political fiasco, whether it will be in the form of an international tribunal, a palace coup or a Lynch trial in the street is another story. But the final is a fiasco. But the question of the future of Russia remains open. Or it will be able to come clean from the dictatorship and reform, leaving all the occupied territories and try to roll back somehow. Or it will fall apart and the enslaved peoples of the colonial empire will have the opportunity to create independent states. Whether other scenarios are possible is the question," Yusov concluded.