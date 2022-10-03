Information about introduction of chemical weapons by occupiers to Kherson region has not been confirmed, - OC "South"

Information about the delivery of a batch of chemical weapons to the Kherson region has not been confirmed.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", announced this on the air of the nationwide marathon, commenting on the issue of the presence of chemical weapons in the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Currently, they (the Russians. - Ed.) have exposed this situation themselves and demonstrated that it was an attempt to make a magical propaganda video about how they are destroying the Armed Forces in the south - with one shot with a lot of smoke," Humeniuk said.

Read more: During October 2, Defense Forces destroyed 40 anti-aircraft guns, 2 tanks and 7 pieces of equipment in southern direction. AFU have partial success in north of operational zone, - OC "South"

Previously, the Operational Command "South" reported that on September 24 in the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped containers with a poisonous substance on the positions of the Armed Forces, presumably it was a K-51 chlorpicrin grenade. Later, there were reports of the arrival of a batch of chemical poisons (chlorpicrin) in Kherson. Part of it is in transport containers, the rest is in the form of equipped ammunition.