To gain time, Russian leadership replenishes units with representatives of "law enforcement agencies" of occupied territories - General Staff

AFU General Staff made public operational information on mobilization in temporarily occupied territories.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on official Facebook page of the AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "According to available information, the Russian military and political leadership, in order to gain time for training and combat coordination of mobilized personnel, made an interesting decision. The losses of units located directly on the contact line are replenished by representatives of the so-called "law enforcement agencies" operating in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Ensuring the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory will be entrusted to the units of Russian Federal Security Service".

