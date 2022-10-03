Occupants took up defense in Svatove psychiatric hospital, - Haidai

Russian occupants intend to keep their defense in Svatove psychiatric hospital in Luhansk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

He noted: "Rashists are taking out people who were in Svatove psychiatric hospital to make it a place of defense. The hospital has a good network of underground rooms, so the choice of orcs is understandable, but it will not save them anyway)

In general, Russians who arrived for some work in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region are fleeing en masse. They feel the approach of the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

Read more: There was a "bavovna" near occupied Svatove, - Haidai