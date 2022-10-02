There was a "bavovna" near occupied Svatove, - Haidai

On Sunday, an explosion occurred in Nyzhnya Duvanka near Svatove in Luhansk region, occupants were eliminated.

This was reported by the Head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian Truth.

"Today, in Nyzhnya Duvanka, near Svatove, the buryats were scattered and are now hanging in pieces on the trees. They were burning again in the wrong place or in the right place. The mood is panic. They are shocked by the speed of the Ukrainian military offensive," he said.

Haidai also said that in some liberated territories the Ukrainian military are surprised by the large number of killed occupants and assume that barrier detachments were working.

"In certain areas of the front, where our defenders have already passed, even they are surprised, because there are a lot of dead orcs. They say that the battles were powerful, but perhaps even some barrier detachments were working to prevent the Russians from escaping," he said.