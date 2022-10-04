Head of NBU Shevchenko resigned

The head of the National Bank, Kyrylo Shevchenko, has officially announced that he is resigning.

"Friends, due to reasons related to health, which I can no longer ignore, I have made a difficult decision for myself.

I am leaving the post of Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine.

I asked the President of Ukraine to accept my resignation. I thank the President of Ukraine for the trust and joint work for the benefit of the state — both in peacetime and in wartime.

From the first days at the NBU, I was primarily an anti-crisis manager — and I fulfilled my mission: I ensured the smooth operation of the financial system in the extremely difficult time of a full-scale war.

The war was another difficult test for our team and me personally, and we passed it worthily.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the National Bank:

- ensured smooth operation of the financial system;

- prevented panic on the foreign exchange market;

- stopped the large-scale outflow of capital in order to protect reserves;

- kept inflation at an adequate level during the war;

- supported the state budget, understanding the difficulties of raising funds during the war.

I will additionally emphasize our efforts in the diplomatic sphere - on the one hand, we activated the mechanisms of international financial assistance to Ukraine, on the other - we initiated a number of decisions at the international level that weakened the aggressor's economy.

Today, the NBU is indeed stronger than ever, in its ability to meet challenges and overcome crises, and is worthily tested by war. And it retains its ability to be the basis of the post-war recovery of the economy and direct the entire financial sector to it.

To those who come after me, I am handing over a strong, capitalized, stable banking system. I believe that it will remain so in the future.

I am grateful to the entire team of the National Bank, which faced the most difficult trials in the history of independent Ukraine. I am proud to work with you.

I am grateful to colleagues from the entire financial market. Together, we kept the banking system functioning during the war, ensured citizens' access to financial services, and maintained financial stability despite the most difficult circumstances.

Ukrainians see this, our international partners at all levels admire and appreciate it.

I am grateful to our international partners for fruitful cooperation and unwavering support of our country and its financial sector in such a difficult time.

I thank my colleagues from the Verkhovna Rada, the Government and other state institutions for cooperation and those constructive joint actions that worked for the benefit of the financial system and the country in general," he said.