Zelensky and Stoltenberg discussed further steps on Ukraine’s path to NATO

During a phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed further steps towards Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"I am in constant communication with our strategic partners. Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Further steps on the path of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration were coordinated," Zelensky tweeted.

"Spoke with President Zelensky and praised the brave Ukrainian people and forces for their impressive progress in reclaiming their territory from Russian aggressors," the NATO Secretary General tweeted.

Stoltenberg added that Russia must stop the war it has started, and NATO will strengthen its support for Ukraine as long as necessary.

It should be reminded that on September 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed an application for Ukraine's membership in NATO under the accelerated procedure.