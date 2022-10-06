Iranian drones will not help you. You have already lost, - Zelensky to Russians

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that no weapons, including Iranian Shahid drones, will help invaders to win a war

he stated it in evening video address, switched to Russian language.

The President said: "I also want to thank the warriors of our Air Forces who managed to shoot down six Iranian-made drones that the occupiers tried to use against our cities. Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft gunners of the 302nd anti-aircraft missile regiment of Kharkiv, and three more were shot down by our fighter pilots from the 204th Sevastopol tactical aviation brigade. I express my gratitude for your accuracy, guys!

And now I say to the occupiers.

Even if you find somewhere else in the world some other weapon with the same "natural" name for your "Russian world" as these Iranian "Shahids" with which you are trying to bomb our cities, such as Bila Tserkva... It won't do you any good anyway. You have already lost.

You lost because even now, on the 224th day of a full-scale war, you have to explain to your society why all this is necessary: this war, the false mobilization and self-destruction of all prospects of your people.

When people feel they are right and are on their own ground, it' s up to them to get it right. They don't need intrusive lectures on "alternative history" and sessions of political information every day - whether at a meeting with teachers or at a meeting about the progress of seasonal field work.

Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. And more and more Russian citizens are realizing that they must die simply because one person doesn't want to stop the war. It is obvious who will win."

