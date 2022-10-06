ENG
AFU established control over 93 settlements in Kharkiv region, - General Staff

Since September 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine established control over 93 settlements in the Kharkiv region, took control of more than 2,400 square meters. km of Sloboda district.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov,Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since September 21, our troops managed to advance 55 km deep into the enemy's defenses, establish control over 93 settlements, and control more than 2,400 square kilometers of Slobozhanshchyna," he said.

