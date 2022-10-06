AFU liberated Hrekivka in Luhansk region, - Haidai

The village of Grekivka in the Luhansk region was liberated from the Russian invaders.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are preparing for a long-term defense (ditching in, mining the territories, drawing up reserves).

"It is no longer a secret, indeed, Hrekivka has been released. They are moving in that direction," Haidai said.

