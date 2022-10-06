ENG
AFU liberated Hrekivka in Luhansk region, - Haidai

The village of Grekivka in the Luhansk region was liberated from the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are preparing for a long-term defense (ditching in, mining the territories, drawing up reserves).

"It is no longer a secret, indeed, Hrekivka has been released. They are moving in that direction," Haidai said.

