9 010 16
AFU liberated Hrekivka in Luhansk region, - Haidai
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The village of Grekivka in the Luhansk region was liberated from the Russian invaders.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the Russian occupiers are preparing for a long-term defense (ditching in, mining the territories, drawing up reserves).
"It is no longer a secret, indeed, Hrekivka has been released. They are moving in that direction," Haidai said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...