Russia’s nuclear potential ended in 1997, - Reznikov

It cannot be said that the risk of Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons does not exist, but the leaders of the world’s leading countries warned the Russian Federation about the devastating consequences for it. In addition, no one knows in what condition this weapon is now.

the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said this in an interview with Forbes-Ukraine

"It cannot be said that the risk does not exist, but it is much smaller than anything. This is what our foreign partners, the United States, and Great Britain say. Not only that, but we received clear signals from our partners from the White House that they sent quite strong signals to the Kremlin that their use of nuclear weapons would lead to the last devastating consequence for Russia," Reznikov said.

The minister also reminded about the technical condition of Russia's nuclear weapons.

"All its nuclear potential ended in 1997. And when was the last time they tested nuclear weapons? At the end of the 1990s in Kazakhstan at the corresponding test site. Where will they use them? On the front line to destroy not only Ukrainian but also your units? The Black Sea? There are three NATO countries," the head of the defense ministry emphasized.

He also believes that after Mariupol and Bucha and the missile attacks, Ukrainians can no longer be intimidated by nuclear weapons.

"We tell all partners: stop being afraid of Russia. This is not the second army in the world, these are beggars, marauders, and rapists. This is a prison that attacked Ukraine," the Minister of Defense noted.

