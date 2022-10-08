AFU repelled enemy attacks in area of 17 settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the Russian occupiers. The AFU repulsed the attacks of the enemy, which is trying to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the two hundred and twenty-seventh day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering defense equipment in certain directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The adversary continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, strikes critical infrastructure, as well as the homes of the civilian population.

There remains a threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the occupiers carried out 7 rocket and 12 air strikes, carried out about 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than 20 settlements were hit by the enemy. In particular, Slavhorod, Bilovody, Vuhledar, Ridkodub, Hulyaipilske, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv.

The enemy also used seven Iranian-made "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles to attack Ukrainian cities during the past day. Three of them were shot down, and four reached the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv.

To further support the armed aggression against Ukraine, mobilization continues in the Russian Federation. The local authorities of some districts are trying to implement her plan at the expense of unemployed men of conscription age, thereby solving the internal problem.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnia, Hai, and Senkivka of the Chernihiv region and Starykovo of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of 18 settlements, including Hlyboke, Udy, Ohirtseve, Strilecha, Kolodiazne, Dvorichne, Neskuchne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vesele;

in the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Mayorsk, New York, Vyiimka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, and Odradivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka were affected by the fire.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Infrastructure in the areas of 16 settlements was damaged by enemy fire. Among others - Vremivka, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Huliaypilske and Zaliznychne.

In the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is trying to intensify measures to discredit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Special correspondents of the Russian media are additionally involved in creating fake content.

Areas of more than 27 settlements near the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery in the South Buz direction.

The enemy actively engages UAVs of various types to conduct reconnaissance and carry out strikes. Last day, our defenders shot down eight UAVs in different directions: five of the Orlan-10 type and three of the "Shahed-136" type.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vyiimka, Bakhmutske, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Ozerianivka, Zaytseve, Odradivka, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Kamianka, Pobeda, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Ternovi Pody.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to keep enemy logistics facilities and their supply arteries under fire control. Over the past day, one more enemy pontoon crossing was destroyed. In addition, information about the destruction of enemy ammunition depots on October 5 of this year, near the settlement of Kinski Rozdory, was confirmed.

Enemy units continue to suffer losses. For example, in the areas of Polohy and Tokmak settlements of the Zaporizhzhya region, as a result of shelling by units of the Defense Forces in areas where the enemy's manpower is concentrated, the enemy lost about 85 people were wounded. Information about the dead is being clarified.

In the Luhansk region, about three hundred wounded prisoners who agreed to fight in Ukraine were sent to the local hospital in Novosvitlivka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 30 strikes during the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that 24 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, have been destroyed. In addition, air defense units shot down two enemy helicopters.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery hit two control points, one area of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two areas of artillery firing positions, a radar station, and an enemy radio-electronic warfare complex.