There was explosion in occupied Enerhodar. Electricity went out in city

An explosion occurred in Enerhodar, captured by Russian troops. After that, the electricity went out.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

"Right now, after another explosion, the power went out in Enerhodar," the report says.

There is no electricity in the surrounding settlements.

Before that, it was reported in the Telegram channels that the Russians started shelling from the industrial zone and the yacht club.

"Now they want no light again," local publications write.

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, writes that only an hour and a half ago, the electricity was repaired after the previous blackout.

