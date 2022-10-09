Representatives of occupying authorities of Nova Kakhovka take their families to territory of Autonomous Republic of Crimea, - General Staff

The occupiers from Nova Kakhovka are taking their families to the temporarily occupied Crimea - on October 7, a convoy of 12 minibusses left for Sevastopol.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy and his henchmen are fleeing, frightened by the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Representatives of the occupying authorities of Nova Kakhovka are taking their families to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to available information, on October 7, a convoy of 12 minibusses left for the city of Sevastopol. A similar situation is observed in the Luhansk region. So, collaborators began to be evacuated from Starobilsk to Luhansk," the report says.

