Violation of carrying capacity of Crimean bridge will significantly affect ability of Russian Federation to support its troops in south of Ukraine, - British intelligence

Any serious disruption of the Crimean Bridge’s capacity is likely to have a significant impact on Russia’s already limited ability to maintain its forces in southern Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the Sunday review of the intelligence community of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

It is noted that the railway crossing over the Crimean bridge was opened for freight traffic only in June 2020, but it "played a key role in the movement of heavy military equipment to the southern front during the invasion" of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

"This incident is likely to hit Putin hard. It happened a few hours after his 70th birthday, he personally financed and opened the bridge, and the construction contractor was his childhood friend Arkady Rotenberg," British intelligence said.

In addition, in recent months, the commander of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolatov, who in the past was Putin's bodyguard, publicly assured the safety of the Crimean bridge.

As you know, on Saturday morning, an explosion damaged the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which connects Crimea occupied by Russia, and the Krasnodar region of Russia. Two of the four carriageways of the bridge's roadway collapsed in several places over a length of approximately 250 meters, reducing its carrying capacity.

