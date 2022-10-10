Russians shelled Sloviansk: direct hit on private house. 4 people died, two were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS
On the night of October 10, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk. A child is among the victims.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.
"Bad morning in Slovyansk! At night, the central part of the city came under fire again. Private houses on Botanichnaya St. were damaged. A family lived in one of them. A direct hit. Three adults were killed. A 12-year-old boy was carried away by the blast wave. He survived. Wounded. He is currently in a clinical hospital," the message reads.
The overall result of the shelling was four dead and two wounded.
