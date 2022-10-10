Russians shelled Sloviansk: direct hit on private house. 4 people died, two were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of October 10, the Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk. A child is among the victims.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"Bad morning in Slovyansk! At night, the central part of the city came under fire again. Private houses on Botanichnaya St. were damaged. A family lived in one of them. A direct hit. Three adults were killed. A 12-year-old boy was carried away by the blast wave. He survived. Wounded. He is currently in a clinical hospital," the message reads.

See more: During day, Russians attacked Donetsk region with rockets and "Tochka-U", 21 strikes were made on residential areas and infrastructure. PHOTOS

The overall result of the shelling was four dead and two wounded.











