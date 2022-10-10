Explosions are heard in Lviv

The sounds of explosions can be heard in Lviv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The sounds of explosions can be heard in Lviv," the correspondents note.

The head of the RMA, Maksym Kozytsky, announced the work of the Air Defense Forces.

Read more: Telegram channels report on explosions in Zhytomyr, Kyiv region and Ternopil regions