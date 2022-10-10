Explosions are heard in Konotop, Sumy region, - RMA
Russian invaders continue massive shelling of Ukraine.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.
"The Sumy region. The explosion. Konotop. We do not write the place of arrival," the message says.
