Explosions are heard in Odesa: air defense is working
There are explosions in Odesa, according to preliminary information, air defense is working.
As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.
"Explosions were heard in Odesa. Air defense is working," the report says.
The head of the RMA, Vitaly Kim, reports that Iranian drones have been detected in Odessa.
