Russians hit Kryvy Rih again

The Russian army once again launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kryvy Rih RMA, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Rocket attack on the city! Everyone is in shelters! We are not filming anything or putting it on the Internet," the message reads.

