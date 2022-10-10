Lukashenko and Putin are deploying joint grouping of troops

Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the deployment of a joint regional grouping of troops.

The self-proclaimed head of Belarus announced this at a meeting on security issues, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Belta".

Such a decision was made allegedly following a one-on-one meeting of the aggressors after the informal summit of the CIS in St. Petersburg.

"In connection with the escalation on the western borders of the Union State, we agreed on the deployment of the regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This is all according to our documents," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the formation of a joint Russian-Belarusian group has already begun.

"It has been going on, in my opinion, for two days. My order was given to start forming this group," said the self-proclaimed head of Belarus.

