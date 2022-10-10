Lukashenko holds an urgent meeting with security forces and military

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, holds an urgent meeting with the military and security forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The message about the meeting appeared at 10:52 a.m., the meeting itself is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. There are no details about the topic of the meeting.

We remind you that on October 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned the Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Kyzym, who was handed a note that Ukraine allegedly intends to attack the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called it a provocation.

On the morning of October 6, Russia's strategic aviation for the first time since the end of summer hit Ukraine with cruise missiles from the airspace of Belarus.

