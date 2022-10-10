Three Russian cruise missiles flew over Moldova during attack on Ukraine

During the massive missile attack on Ukraine, three Russian missiles flew over the territory of Moldova.

As Censor.NET informs about this with a reference to UP.

"Three cruise missiles launched this morning at Ukraine from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed the airspace of Moldova. I have instructed to summon the Russian ambassador for an explanation," said the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nika Popescu.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, condemned the missile attack on Ukraine.

"I strongly condemn the ongoing massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. The barbarism, terrorism, and killing of innocent civilians must stop immediately," Sandu wrote.

