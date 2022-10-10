Stoltenberg on new Russian missile strikes on Ukraine: NATO will support Ukrainian people as long as necessary
NATO condemned attacks by Putin’s military on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The North Atlantic Alliance promised further support to our country.
As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to the massive Russian missile attack. On October 10, he wrote on his Twitter page that the Alliance will support the Ukrainian people as long as necessary.
"I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and condemned Russia's terrible and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. NATO will continue to support the brave Ukrainian people in the fight against the Kremlin's aggression as long as it takes," Stoltenberg wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password