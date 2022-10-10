ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7734 visitors online
News
2 769 36

Stoltenberg on new Russian missile strikes on Ukraine: NATO will support Ukrainian people as long as necessary

столтенберг

NATO condemned attacks by Putin’s military on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The North Atlantic Alliance promised further support to our country.

As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to the massive Russian missile attack. On October 10, he wrote on his Twitter page that the Alliance will support the Ukrainian people as long as necessary.

"I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and condemned Russia's terrible and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. NATO will continue to support the brave Ukrainian people in the fight against the Kremlin's aggression as long as it takes," Stoltenberg wrote.

Read more: Ukraine’s accelerated accession to NATO is currently supported by 11 countries, - Chernev

Author: 

NATO (1767) shoot out (12873) Russia (11597) Ukraine (5783) Stoltenberg (515)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 