Stoltenberg on new Russian missile strikes on Ukraine: NATO will support Ukrainian people as long as necessary

NATO condemned attacks by Putin’s military on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The North Atlantic Alliance promised further support to our country.

As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reacted to the massive Russian missile attack. On October 10, he wrote on his Twitter page that the Alliance will support the Ukrainian people as long as necessary.

"I spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and condemned Russia's terrible and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. NATO will continue to support the brave Ukrainian people in the fight against the Kremlin's aggression as long as it takes," Stoltenberg wrote.

